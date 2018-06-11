Neighborhood Watch meeting set

The McMinnville Police Department is hosting an informational meeting to educate residents on Neighborhood Watch and how to start a program.

The meeting will take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 14, in the training room at the McMinnville Police Department, 121 S.W. Adams St.

An officer and staff resource specialist will provide information to community members about the Neighborhood Watch program.

Community members interested in forming a Neighborhood Watch are encouraged to speak with neighbors ahead of the meeting to gauge support for the program.

“Neighborhood Watch is a volunteer-driven program run by community members," said Community Resource Specialist Linda Gardner. "The role of our agency is to provide information and expertise to residents who contact us about starting a program in their neighborhoods, but these programs are organized by local residents."

Chief Matt Scales said there is nothing more powerful than when neighbors watch out for each other.

"Your police department is committed to helping neighbors get together and form partnerships that are stronger and lasting and make our community safer," Scales said.

The meeting was called at the request of City Councilor Sal Peralta.