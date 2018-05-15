Nearman tops Bledsoe; to meet Jaffer in House District 23 general

State Rep. Mike Nearman easily bested challenger Kris Bledsoe in Tuesday’s primary election for the Republican nomination for House District 23.

The district encompasses most of Polk County, and parts of rural Yamhill, Benton and Marion counties, and borders the city limits of McMinnville to the west, south and east and Corvallis to the north, west and south.

Bledsoe’s attempt to disrupt Nearman’s hardline conservative positions in the Capitol with her moderate approach fell far short. The incumbent Nearman totaled 3,843 votes, or 72.80 percent, in the latest returns compared to his challenger’s 1,413 votes, or 26.73 percent.

Bledsoe switched from unaffiliated to Republican to run against Nearman. She posted a message to Facebook Tuesday night indicating she would quickly return to unaffiliated.

Nearman, an Independence software engineer, now heads to the November general election to face former Navy pilot and Monmouth native Danny Jaffer, who ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination.

HD 23 voters in Yamhill County preferred Nearman slightly less than the district as a whole, giving him 1,009 votes, or 71.51 percent, to Bledsoe’s 395 votes, or 27.99 percent.

Bledsoe did get to celebrate Tuesday night with her son-in-law, Casey Kulla, who advanced to a November runoff against incumbent Stan Primozich in the county commissioner race.