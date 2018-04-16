By News-Register staff • 

N-R subscriptions increased

News-Register subscription rates will increase April 16, according to Asst. Publisher Ossie Bladine, who added many readers can offset the rate hike by converting to “EZ Pay” billing.

The newspaper’s last rate increase was in early 2016. Since then, said Bladine, a rise in general business expense has been amplified by spiraling health insurance costs. Since July, he said, a nearly 25 percent increase in the price of newsprint has raised the annual material cost of print subscriptions by about $5.

New rates are $33 for three months, $60 for six months and $97 for 12 months for in-county mail delivery. The EZ Pay rate, however, is being reduced from $9.75 to $9 monthly — an 18 percent savings for the three-month rate.

“Readers making auto-payments by credit card or bank account transfer get uninterrupted service with small monthly payments,” said Bladine. “The EZ Pay system can be easily managed in a subscriber’s monthly budget, instead of having to pay a large sum once or twice a year.”

For more information, readers can contact the Circulation Department at 503-472-5114.

Comments

Megmaa

Will the increase in costs pay for a better grammar and spell check?

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS