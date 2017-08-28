By Hannah Jones • Intern • August 28, 2017 Tweet

Music festival slated this weekend

The fifth annual Walnut City Music festival, set for the Friday and Saturday of Labor Day weekend, will feature a wide selection of indie folk and rock bands from across Oregon and a handful from out of state. It is serving as a fundraiser for Partners for Parks, a nonprofit supporting outdoor experiences in the Yamhill Valley.

The 13-band lineup will mix the soulful rhythms of Kat Myers & The Buzzards, the alternative, indie sound of Matthew Logan Vasquez and the punk-bluegrass blend of the John Dough Boys.

“We wanted to put together a set list that hasn’t been seen anywhere else,” said founder and organizer Ossie Bladine.

“Everyone in the lineup is on the upswing. It’s a really high-caliber set of music.”

Local acts include rock ‘n’ roll outfit Manitoba Road Crew, blues guru Ben Rice, blues rock band Black & Blues, Sheridan-based Americana duo West Valley Shakers and songstress Tara Velarde, a Yamhill native now living in Portland. Also performing are The Lower 48, Kuinka, Scratchdog Stringband, Lincoln’s Beard and Harvey Fox.

The festival is staged in the historic Granary District, located northeast of downtown at 755 N.E. Alpine Avenue. Plastic chairs will be provided, but concert-goers are invited to bring their own camp chairs or lawn chairs from home in they wish.

Food will be provided by the Grain Station Brew Works, along with a selection of beer. Locally made wines and non-alcoholic beverages will also be offered for sale on site. Bringing food and drink in from outside is not allowed, other than water.

The music will run 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and 1:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday. Day tickets cost $15 on Friday and $20 on Saturday, and weekend passes $30.

Children under 12 will be admitted at no charge. Activities will be offered for kids.

An after party is set both nights from 11:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.,at The Oak, with Harvey Fox performing Friday and Scratchdog Stringband on Saturday.

Bladine hopes to eventually expand the festival into a destination event sought out by music lovers from around the region. For the music schedule or more information, visit mcwalnuts.com or call 971-237-1397.