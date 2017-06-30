Malia Riggs for the News-Register## Josh Hermens raced the Ford PU in the Super Modified Class at the Willamina Mud Drags last Saturday, finishing second. Malia Riggs for the News-Register## Plum Bad,, an open class enterant, was just that at the Willamina Mud Drags, when it caught fire during a run and had to retire. Malia Riggs for the News-Register## Mondo Ojeda, of Lead Foot Racing, finished second in the Open Class at the Willamina Mud Drags. Malia Riggs for the News-Register## Jeremy Schutte ran strong in the Willamina Mud Drags until a rear end issue got the car crossed up and he wound up rolling the car. Malia Riggs for the News-Register## Jeremy Schutte, of Lafayette and the Lead Foot Racing Team, was shaken up after he rolled his car in the open class. He was uninjured, however. Malia Riggs for the News-Register## Jean Van Buskick of McMinnville and RIP Racing, finished third in the Road and Trail Power Puff class. Malia Riggs for the News-Register## The t-shirt says it all at the Willamina Mud Drags.

Mud in yer’ eye! im Galba takes two class titles in Willamina mud drags

WILLAMINA – Sheridan’s Jim Galba was the big winner among Yamhill Valley racers at the Willamina Mud Drags last weekend, winning two classes and having a back-up car take a third place finish.

In his fifth year of competing in the mud drags, Galba out-raced Lafayette’s Krissa Collins in the Eight Cylinder Super Stock class, driving his 1982 Bronco, stuffed with a 460 Cubic Inch engine. He topped Collins, in a 1991 Bronco, twice during the day.

He became involved in the sport through customers coming into his store and talking about the event. He picked up a Dodge Ram truck with a six cylinder Cummins turbo charged diesel and drove it for his first three years. He enjoyed the sport so much he sponsored trophies for the diesel class before adding the super stock vehicle to his stable.

“It is a great deal of fun to work on the car, and then go drive it competitively. Win or lose, it’s always a good time,” he said.

Galba also won the Diesel Only class with his tried and true Dodge, and his friend Matt Phillips, took third place in Galba’s1995 Jeep, into which he has installed a four-cylinder diesel engine from a bread truck.

Winner of the open class was Reedsport’s Tom Howell. Jeremy Schutte of Lafayette, winner of the class two weeks earlier at Sheridan, broke something in the rear end of the car. The car swerved sideways and Schutte overcorrected, leading to a spectacular roll leaving Schutte shaken, but uninjured.

The Willamina Race Team added a mud bog event to this year’s competition, a three-foot deep hole, 100 feet long, filled with dirt and water. Overall winner of the 16 who competed in this event was Bob Ireton of Kelso, Washington, and the Columbia River Mud Racing group.

He skated through the 100-foot long trench in 2.85 seconds. Each of the 16 drivers had two chances to traverse the trench, but only one other driver, in addition to Ireton, was able to complete a pass.

MUD DRAGS

OPEN CLASS:

1st place: Tom Howell of Reedsport; 2nd place: Mondo Ojeda of Lafayette (Lead Foot Racing); 3rd place:Ron Pelz of Vancouver, Wa; Trophies Sponsored by: Richard Hoyt Logging

SUPER MODIFIED—

1st place:Charles Quinten of Salem; 2nd place: Josh Hermens of McMinnville (RIP Racing); 3rd place: Fred Turner of Kelso, Wa; Trophies Sponsored by: B&T Automotive MODIFIED--

1st place: Kristina Turner of Kelso, Wa; 2nd place: Clyde Dawkins of Grand Ronde (Total Destruction Racing Team); 3rd place: Robert Carroll of Lafayette, (Lead Foot Racing); Trophies Sponsored by: Mike’s Repair Service

8 CYLINDER ROAD & TRAIL--

1st place: Mitch Leno of Tillamook (Russ Leno Racing); 2nd place; Dillon Crawford of Lafayette (Lead Foot Racing); 3rd place: Matt Phillips of McMinnville (RIP Racing); Trophies Sponsored by: Willamina Saw Shop

8 CYLINDER SUPER STOCK

1st place: Jim Galba of McMinnville; 2nd place: Krissa Collins of Lafayette (Lead Foot Racing); 3rd place: Casey Warren of Yamhill; Trophies Sponsored by: Les Schwab Tires of McMinnville

8 CYLINDER STOCK/6 CYLINDER MODIFIED—

1st place: Justin Hamilton of Coquille (BarnYard Toyz Racing); 2nd place: Chris Svarverud of McMinnville (Total Destruction Racing Team); 3rd place: Angela Schutte of Lafayette (Lead Foot Racing); Trophies Sponsored by: Boyer Speed

6 CYLINDER STOCK/4 CYLINDER MODIFIED—

1st place: Tim Brown of Sheridan; 2nd place: Sharon West of Grand Ronde (Total Destruction Racing Team); 3rd place: Trisia Young of Sheridan (Sheridan Fire Dept); Trophies Sponsored by: Mike’s Roofing and Construction

4 CYLINDER STOCK—

1st place: Jack Scott, Jr. of McMinnville; 2nd place: Brianna Duvall of Lafayette (Lead Foot Racing); 3rd place: Liss Graham of Orofino, Id; Trophies Sponsored by: Coyote Joes

DIESEL ONLY—

1st place; Jim Galba of Sheridan; 2nd place: Heather Ireton Fisher of Longview, Wa (Scorpion Racing Team); 3rd place: Matt Phillips of McMinnville (RIP Racing); Trophies Sponsored by: H 2 Organic

SUPER MODIFIED POWDER PUFF—

1st place: Wendy Lockwood of McMinnville, (Total Destruction Racing Team); 2nd place: Ashley Reed of Otis (Poorboy Offroad): 3rd place: Rose Hermens of McMinnville (RIP Racing); Trophies Sponsored by: Willamina EID

MODIFIED POWDER PUFF—

1st place: Kristina Turner of Kelso, Wa; 2nd place: Jazmin Dawkins of McMinnville (Total Destruction Racing Team); 3rd place: Kathy Cawley of Grand Ronde (Total Destruction Racing Team); Trophies Sponsored by: Mom’s Munchies

ROAD & TRAIL POWDER PUFF--

1st place: Ashley Reed of Otis (Poorboy Offroad); 2nd place: Krissa Collins of Lafayette (Lead Foot Racing); 3rd place: Jean VanBuskick of McMinnville (RIP Racing); Trophies Sponsored by: Salmon River RV Park

8 CYLINDER SUPER STOCK POWDER PUFF--

No Contestants: Trophies Sponsored by: Hampton Lumber Mills 8 CYLINDER STOCK POWDER PUFF--

1st place:Debby Davis of Grand Ronde (Total Destruction Racing Team); 2nd place: Angela Schutte of Lafayette (Lead Foot Racing); 3rd place: Stacey Lay of McMinnville (Total Destruction Racing Team); Trophies Sponsored by: MJ Hollinger 4 & 6 CYLINDER POWDER PUFF--

2nd place: Carla Brown of Sheridan; 3rd place; Brianna Duvall of Lafayette (Lead Foot Racing); Trophies Sponsored by: Sheldon Oil Co.

MUD BOGGS

OPEN CLASS

1st place: Bob Ireton of Kelso, WA (Columbia River Mud Racing) 2.85 Sec; 2nd place: Justin Gibson of Amity (Lead Foot Racing) 51’8”; Trophies Sponsored by: Total Destruction Racing Team

Modified & Super Modified

1st place: Justin Haft of Otis 14.38 Sec; 2nd place: Eric Vandegrift of Sheridan (RIP Racing) 46’9”; 3rd place: Josh Hermens of McMinnville (RIP Racing) 44’9”; Trophies Sponsored by: Total Destruction Racing Team

Stock-Road & Trail

1st place: Casey Warren of Yamhill 57’8”; 2nd place: Brad Himes of Grand Ronde 51’3”; 3rd place winner 3rd place: John Biggs of Siletz (Wrecking Crew)51’; Trophies Sponsored by: Total Destruction Racing Team

4 & 6 Cylinder

1st place: Jack Scott, Jr., McMinnville; Trophies Sponsored by: Total Destruction Racing Team

WILDEST RIDE:Jeremy Schutte of Lafayette (Lead Foot Racing); Trophy Sponsored by: Willamina 4th of July

HARD LUCK AWARD: Kelly Duvall of Lafayette (Lead Foot Racing); Trophy Sponsored by: Willamina 4th of July

TOP TEAM AWARD: Total Destruction Racing Team; Trophy Sponsored by: Segerson Trucking