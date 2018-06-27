Motorcyclist critically injured in crash

A motorcyclist was injured late Tuesday night when he collided with a passenger vehicle on Northeast Baker Street just north of 15th, according to McMinnville police.

Capt. Tim Symons gave this account:

About 11 p.m., police and fire department personnel responded to the scene.

The investigation determined Derek Terrence Blake, 19, of Yamhill, was operating a 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle northbound on Baker when he collided with a northbound 1998 BMW sedan driven by Page Brown, 38, of McMinnville.

Blake was treated at the scene and flown to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland by Life Flight helicopter. He was reported in critical condition Wednesday morning.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident should contact officer Justin Zemlicka at 503-434-7307 or justin.zemlicka@mcminnvilleoregon.gov.

McMinnville police were assisted by the Oregon State Police, McMinnville Public Works and the Oregon Department of Transportation.