Mother of infant charged in death

Flores-Ramirez

McMinnville policeThursday arrested the mother of a 7-week-old infant girl who died in November under suspicious circumstances.

Ciely Flores-Ramirez of McMinnville, 31, is charged with first-degree manslaughter and first-degree criminal mischief. The former charge is a Measure 11 offense that carries a presumptive minimum prison sentence of 120 months.

She was booked into the Yamhill County Jail. Arraignment is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 19.

The Oregon Department of Justice, Newberg-Dundee police, Department of Human Services Child Protective Services, Cares Northwest and Juliette's House contributed to the investigation.