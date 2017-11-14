Rockne Roll/News-Register## A mother and her young daughter were killed in a fire about one mile south of Amity early Tuesday morning.

By Paul Daquilante • Staff Writer • November 14, 2017

Mother, 8-year-old daughter die in Amity fire

AMITY - A mother and her 8-year-old daughter were killed early early Tuesday morning when a fire engulfed their motorhome about one mile south of Amity. Four other children survived.

Yamhill County Sheriff's Office Capt. Chris Ray identified the mother as Honey Cosgrove, 37, and the daughter as Nevaeh Applegate, who would have turned 9 in a week, he said. She attended Amity Elementary School.

"It appears all five kids were in the motorhome initially," Ray said. "The mother was out of the motorhome at the time the fire started and she went in at that point."

It's believed there were no smoke alarms in the residence, according to Amity Fire Chief Bruce Hubbard.

Firefighters responded to the blaze about 2 a.m., he said.

The sheriff's office and and Yamhill County Fire Investigation Team are coordinating efforts to determine a cause.

"Fires take longer to investigate," Ray said. "The damage has to be assessed and a source has to be located. Everything points to this being an accidental fire. There is no indication of foul play."

Four pieces of equipment, three from Amity and one from McMinnville, and 13 firefighters responded to the scene, Hubbard said. Amity sent two engines and a water tender. McMinnville responded with a tender. The Sheridan Fire District covered Amity's station.

Fatal fires are a rare occurrence in Yamhill County.

"They're tough to deal with," Hubbard said.

He said the first Amity crew was leaving the station on the south end of town, in close proximity to the fire, within three to four minutes of the first 911 call being received.

"That's what we shoot for," Hubbard said.

The Amity School District posted this message on its Facebook page:

"To our Amity family,

"This morning our school community lost a dear third-grade girl and her mother to a home fire. This is a terrible tragedy that causes much pain and grief for their family and our students and staff.

"There are several siblings who survived the fire and will be dealing with this tremendous loss for a long time.

"We will be looking for ways to support these students and their family in whatever ways possible in the coming weeks and months."

Donations to the family are being handled by Amity Christian Church, 1305 Goucher St. Fredi McMullen can be contacted at office@amitychurch.org. Donation information includes:

17-year-old female: Size 11, medium shoe, 8 1/2-9; 13-year-old female: Size 4, shoe, 7 1/2-8. Two younger children, a 12-year-old female and 11-year-old male, need socks, toiletries and and underwear.

A gofund me account has been established. It can be accessed at https://www.gofundme.com/ayla-and-domonic.

An account has also been set up through First Federal Savings & Loan. The Amity branch is located on Maddox Avenue, across from city hall.

The elementary school posted a message on its Facebook page. It reads in part:

"Thank you for all of your support for this family during this terrible suffering."

Amity School District Superintendent Jeff Clark issued this statement:

"In house, we have pooled school personnel resources and received some support from Yamhill County to assist with counseling kids who may need help.

"We are trying to proceed as normal as possible but allowing for kids and staff to step out of their routine and get any help they need."

See Friday's print edition for additional details.