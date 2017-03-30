More than bread alone
Comments
BOC
The Meals on Wheels program in Yamhill County won't face cuts due to the proposed federal budget cuts Our program does not rely on the types of federal block grants used by other Meals on Wheels programs. Our program- managed by NorthWest Senior and Disability Services (nwsds.org) relies on donations and other types of funding according to NWSDS Co-Executive Director Rodney Schroeder.
Thank you,
Mary Starrett
Yamhill County Commissioner
Member,NWSDS Board of Directors