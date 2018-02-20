More snow expected; schools cancel evening activities

With some parts of Yamhill County already dusted in white and more snow expected, authorities are warning motorists to drive carefully.

McMinnville and Yamhill-Carlton school districts cancelled evening activities. Gaston and Newberg released students two hours early. Most districts put buses on snow routes.

The Linfield College campus in McMinnville is open, but the nursing school in Portland closed at 1 p.m. Many other places in the Portland area also are closed, including Portland Community College.

The National Weather Service is predicting cold temperatures and rain and snow showers today, with heavier snow after 4 p.m. and overnight. Roads are expected to be covered in ice and snow Wednesday morning, as well.

Snow may continue into Thursday, with overnight temperatures below freezing. Regular rain and lows in the upper 30s are predicted to return by Friday.