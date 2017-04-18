More and more marijuana shops prepare to open in Eugene

EUGENE — Pot shops in Eugene are about to face more competition.

The Register-Guard reports two retailers are opening soon on the same block of the aptly named High Street.

They are among 20 new shops in the works in Eugene. The new stores will join about 40 shops already selling marijuana around the city.

The most popular areas for pot shops are downtown, west Eugene and near the University of Oregon.

City land use analyst Mike McKerrow says available retail space and zoning rules drive the decision of where to open a shop.

Recreational marijuana has become a multimillion dollar industry in Oregon. The latest tax figures from the state Revenue Department show that more than $26 million worth of marijuana products were sold statewide in January.

