Monthly Meetings

FIRST MONDAY

Cat Coalition: 10 a.m., Carnegie Room, McMinnville Public Library, 225 N.W. Adams St. Information: catcoalition.yc@gmail.com or 503-583-2281.

Zenobia Club: noon, Golden Valley Brewery & Restaurant, 980 N.E. Fourth St., McMinnville. Daughters of the Nile. Information: 503-472-4201.

Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support: 2 p.m., McMinnville Senior Center, 2250 N.E. McDaniel Lane. Information: Denise Stoutenberg, denise_mcminnville@yahoo.com or 503-484-3145.

Slow Food: 6 p.m., Carnegie Room, McMinnville Public Library, 225 N.W. Second St. Information: slowfoodyamhillcounty@gmail.com. Meets on government holidays.

Prostate Cancer Support: 6 p.m., library, First Baptist Church, 125 S.E. Cowls St., McMinnville. Information: J.R. Ruggles, 503-843-5343.

Multiple Sclerosis Self-Help: 6:30 to 8 p.m., St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 822 S.W. Second St., McMinnville. Information: Julie Louderback, 503-835-1692 or kroenig@comcast.net.

Willamette Valley Bass Club: 7 p.m. Fishing club. Location and information: Steve Paulsen, 503-472-1005.

Baker’s Dozen: 7 p.m., Red Fox Bakery, 328 N.E. Evans St., McMinnville. Information: 503-434-5098.

Marine Corps Family Support: time and location: Rita Perry-LaChance, 503-879-5550, 586-6930 or ausmcmom@gmail.com.

FIRST TUESDAY

Beta Sigma Phi: 6 p.m. Location and information: Maurine Hawk, 503-472-2201.

Arthritis Support Group: 6 p.m. Willamette Valley Medical Center classrooms, 2700 S.E. Stratus Ave., McMinnville. Information: Natalie Reed, joint care coordinator, 503-435-6571.

Masonic Lodge: 6:30 dinner, 7:30 p.m. meeting, 235 N.E. Third St., McMinnville. Information: 503-472-2341.

FIRST WEDNESDAY

Oral Health Coalition: 7 to 8 a.m., Public Health office, 412 N.E. Ford St., McMinnville. Information: 503-474-4934, comsb@co.yamhill.or.us.

Linfield Health & Wellness Team: 2 p.m., Room 112, gym, corner of Linfield Avenue and Lever Street. Information: Christina Maul, 503-883-2806.

Maculeles Ukulele: 7 p.m., McMinnville Community Center, 600 N.E. Evans St. Information: Susan Marrant, 503-472-3423, susanmarrant@gmail.com.

Coin Club: 7 p.m., board room, First Federal, 111 N.E. Third St., McMinnville.

Amity Booster Club: 7 p.m., library, Amity High School. Information: Tom Hatch, 503-835-6691.

Pirate Booster Club: 7 p.m., library, Dayton High School. Information: Tammy Harris, 503-864-3271.

Sons of the Legion: 6:30 p.m., American Legion, 126 N.E. Atlantic St., McMinnville. Information: 503-435-2218.

FIRST THURSDAY

Veterans Band of Brothers: 11:30 a.m. Jakes Deli, 1208 S.W. Baker St., McMinnville. For veterans, spouses and widows. Information: Stan de Stwolinski, 503-474-0351.

Parkinson’s: 1 p.m., McMinnville Senior Center, 2250 N.E. McDaniel Lane. Information: Tony, 1-800-426-6806 or www.parkinsonsresources.org.

NAMI: Support at 5:30 p.m.; general meeting at 7, Abacus House, 625 N.E. Galloway St., McMinnville. National Alliance on Mental Illness. Information: Rob Schulman, 503-434-6350.

Equestrian Trails: 6 p.m. no host dinner, 7 p.m. meeting, American Legion Hall, 126 N.E. Atlantic, McMinnville. Information: Sharon Wilde, 503-538-9783 or www.oregonequestriantrails.org.

Right to Life: 6 p.m. office, St. John Lutheran Church, 2142 N.E. McDonald Lane, McMinnville. Information: Theresa Cheslock, 503-472-1256.

Compassionate Friends: 7 p.m., board room, Comfort Inn, 2520 S.E. Stratus Ave., McMinnville. For grieving parents. Information: Elizabeth Dent, 503-472-8393, or Robert Hamilton, 503-472-4344.

FIRST FRIDAY

MOPS: 9:30 a.m. to noon, Room 112, Nazarene Church on the Hill, 700 N.W. Hill Road. Mothers of Preschoolers, for moms with children from birth to five years. Information: Holly Carl, 971-241-2552.

Family Caregiver Support: 10:15 to 11:45 a.m., coffee shop, Family Life Church, 502 St. Paul Highway, Newberg. For caregivers of children with chronic health conditions. Child care arrangements or information: 1-503-537-1471 or deana.vandenhoek@providence.org.

Teen Video Game Night: 5 to 7 p.m., second floor, McMinnville Public Library, 225 N.W. Adams St. Information: 503-435-5572.

FIRST SATURDAY

Genealogical Society: 9:30 a.m., board room, First Federal, 111 N.E. Third St., McMinnville. Information: 503-864-4027 or 503-472-9272.

Gluten Intolerance Group: 10 to 11:30 a.m., fireplace room, First Baptist Church, 125 S.E. Cowls St., McMinnville. Information: Susan Chambers, 503-435-9952 or www.glutenfreefriendsmcminnville@gmail.com.

NAMI support: 10 a.m., First Federal, 121 N. Edwards St., Newberg. National Alliance on Mental Illness. Information: Rob Schulman, 503-434-6350.

American Legion: bingo at 1 p.m., 126 N.E. Atlantic Ave, McMinnville. Cost $10. Benefit for Willamette Valley Cancer Foundation. Information: 503-435-2218.

SECOND MONDAY

Gone to Pieces Quilt Guild: 10 a.m. to noon, Parkland Village Community Center, Cumulus Ave., McMinnville. Information: Louise Warren, 503-472-3301.

Piecemakers Quilting Guild: 1 p.m., second floor social room, Alterra Villas, 775 N.E. 27th St., McMinnville. Information: Carol Ambrose, 503-474-0145.

Artist Trading Cards: 6 to 8 p.m., Carnegie Room, McMinnville Public Library, 225 N.W. Adams St. Make and trade. Information: Patty Heimerl, macatc_grp@yahoo.com, 503-481-2002.

Together Works: 6:30 p.m., Fireside Room, First Baptist Church, 125 S.E. Cowls St., McMinnville. LGBT and allies. Information: 971-237-8006.

Mac Spinners: 7 to 9 p.m., main lobby, Alterra Villas, 775 N.E. 27th St., McMinnville. Information: Carol, 503-876-2152, suzukawa@marqmail.com.

Eastern Star: 7:30 p.m., 235 N.E. Third St., McMinnville. Information: 503-434-9138.

SECOND TUESDAY

Caregivers’ Support: 3 p.m., health care center, Hillside Terrace, 440 N.W. Hillside Park Way, McMinnville. Information: Eva Martinez, 503-472-9534, hillside-aed@emeritus.com.

Yamhill County Historical Society: 6 p.m., Heritage Center, 11275 S.W. Durham Lane, McMinnville. Information: 503-864-2308 or http://yamhillcountyhistory.org.

Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation: 6 p.m., J&W Carstar, 1100 N.E. Lafayette Ave., McMinnville. Information: Mark Howard, 971-241-5598.

Camera Club: 6:30 p.m., McMinnville Community Center, Room 203, 600 N.E. Evans St., McMinnville. Information: Steve Singleton, 971-237-9314 or http://yamhillcameraclub.org.

Rental Housing Association: 6:30 p.m., recreation room, Public Safety Building, 401 E. Third St., Newberg. Information: 1-503-538-7572.

Newberg Steelheaders: 7 p.m., Chehalem Senior Center, 101 Foothills Drive, Newberg. Information: Kevin Hula, 1-503-781-9378.

SECOND WEDNESDAY

Daughters of the American Revolution: 11 a.m., American Legion Hall, 126 N.E. Atlantic Ave., McMinnville. Information: Beverly Treneman, 503-472-7676.

Christian Women Fellowship: 11:45 a.m. at Jakes Deli, 1208 S.W. Baker St., McMinnville. Information: Terri Swendsen, 503-852-5513.

Alzheimer’s Cafe: 3 p.m., The Block House Cafe, 302 Ferry St., Dayton. Families, caregivers welcome. Information: Denise Stoutenburg, denise_mcminnville@yahoo.com or 503-484-3145.

Disabled American Veterans: 6:30 p.m., American Legion, 126 N.E. Atlantic St., McMinnville. Information: 503-435-2218.

SECOND THURSDAY

Friends of McMinnville Library: noon, Carnegie Room at library, 325 Adams St. Information: Laurie Furch, 503-434-5098.

Caregiver Support Group: 1:30-3 p.m., Providence Medical Center, 1001 Providence Drive, Newberg. For caregivers of older adults. Information: 503-537-1549 or jill.smith2@providence.org.

Sheridan Museum of History: 6 p.m., 245 Bridge St., Sheridan. Information: Donna Hulett, sits12@aol.com or 503-843-2834.

Eta Beta/Beta Sigma Phi: 6:30 p.m. Information: Kellye Fetters, 503-864-8338.

Oregon Hunters Association: 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 126 N.E. Atlantic St., McMinnville. Information: John Gander, 971-241-0990 or jc.gander@frontier.com.

Amateur Radio Club: 7 p.m., recreation hall, McMinnville Manor Mobile Home Park, 1602 N.E. Riverside Drive. Information: marcwireless.org@gmail.com or 503-583-4523.

McMinnville Auto Club: 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 390 N.E. Second St., McMinnville. Information: Ray Clevidence, 503-474-3665, www.macautoclub.com or info@macautoclub.com.

SECOND FRIDAY

Family Caregiver Support: 10:15 to 11:45 a.m., coffee shop, Family Life Church, 502 St. Paul Highway, Newberg. For caregivers of children with chronic health conditions. Child care arrangements or information: 1-503-537-1471 or deana.vandenhoek@providence.org.

Newcomers Club: 10:30 a.m., activity room, Hillside Retirement, 900 N.W. Hill Road, McMinnville. Information: 503-388-8717.

SECOND SUNDAY

Buell Grange: noon, 5970 Mill Creek Road, Sheridan. Breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., costs $6. Information: 503-843-4703 or Dorothy Lucas, 503-623-8462.

Yamhill County Historical Society: 1:30 p.m., Yamhill Valley Heritage Center, 11275 S.W. Durham Lane, McMinnville. Information: 503-864-2308 or http://yamhillcountyhistory.org.

Freethinkers: 1:30 p.m., Carnegie Room, McMinnville Public Library, 225 N.W. Adams St. Information: Steve Cox, 971-241-9779 or steve@strikezonecreative.com.

THIRD MONDAY

McMinnville Garden Club: 9:30 a.m. to noon, Meeting at 10, speaker at 11. Information: http://mcminnvillegardenclub.org.

THIRD TUESDAY

American Legion Auxiliary: 6 p.m. American Legion hall, 126 N.E. Atlantic Ave., McMinnville. Information: 503-435-2218.

Shrine Club: 6 p.m. Information and location: John Heston at 503-472-1480.

Republican Party: 7 p.m., McMinnville Community Center, 600 N.E. Evans St. Information: yamhillrepublicans@gmail.org or www.yamhillgop.com.

Diabetes Support Group: 7 p.m., Willamette Valley Wound Care and Hyperbaric Center, 392 N.E. Norton Lane, McMinnville. Information: 503-472-5749, jill.addison@capellahealth.com.

THIRD WEDNESDAY

Friends of the Senior Center: 9 a.m., McMinnville Senior Center, 2250 N.E. McDaniel Lane. Information: 503-435-0407.

Ministerial Fellowship: noon to 1:30 p.m. For Christian clergy. Location and information: the Rev. Ron Smith, coordinator, 503-472-4245.

Alzheimer’s Support: 3 p.m., Osprey Court, 320 S.W. Hill Road, McMinnville. Free respite care. Information: 503-472-3509, ospreycourt-fd@emeritus.com.

Carlton Together Cares: 7 p.m., modular building behind elementary school, 420 S. Third St., Carlton. Youth progress team. Information: 503-852-4405.

American Legion Post #21: 6:30 p.m. American Legion, 126 N.E. Atlantic Ave., McMinnville. Information: 503-435-2218.

THIRD THURSDAY

Medicare counseling: 8 a.m. to noon, Yamhill City Hall, 205 S. Maple St., Yamhill. Senior Health Insurance Benefits Assistance. Appointment required: 503-947-7089 or 971-404-5949.

Diabetes nutrition class: 9 a.m. to noon, Physicians’ Medical Center, 254 N.E. Norton Lane, McMinnville. Always call first: Jennifer Scott, 503-472-6161.

NAMI support: 5:30 p.m., Abacus House, 625 N.E. Galloway St., McMinnville. National Alliance on Mental Illness support meeting. Information: Rob Schulman, 503-434-6350.

Coast Guard Auxiliary: 6:30 p.m., Room 101A, Chemeketa Community College, Building 2, 288 N.E. Norton Lane, McMinnville. Information: wow.uscgaux.info/content.php?unit=130-06-06.

Search and Rescue: 7 p.m., Public Works Auditorium and county annex, 2060 N.E. Lafayette Ave., McMinnville. Information: Carol Hays, 503-434-7506 or harlanc@co.yamhill.or.us.

THIRD FRIDAY

Family Fun: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. First United Methodist Church, 1205 Deborah Road, Newberg. Families of youth with mental health or behavioral challenges, potluck. Information: Kris Anderson, 1-800-590-7599 or ofsnkris@yahoo.com.

Lafayette Citizens Fund: Bingo at 6:30 p.m., Lafayette Community Center, 133 Adams St. Cost $12-14. Information: Linda Lyon, 503-864-4539.

THIRD SATURDAY

Veterans Motorcycle Association: noon, American Legion Hall, 126 N.E. Atlantic St., McMinnville. Information: Stan Wood, 503-435-9425 or swood@oregon.com.

Amateur Winemakers Society: 1 p.m. Location and reservations: 1-503-399-0018 or dinologano@yahoo.com. Information: www.wvaws.org.

Braids & Braves Square Dance Club: 7 p.m., McMinnville Grange Hall, 1721 S.W. Old Sheridan Road. Admission $6, $3 student, $13 family. Information: Don or Deena Myatt, 503-437-4384 or quads6@live.com.

FOURTH MONDAY

Multiple Sclerosis Self-Help: 6:30 to 8 p.m., St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 822 S.W. Second St., McMinnville. Information: Julie Louderback, 503-835-1692 or kroenig@comcast.net.

Together Works: 6:30 p.m. Carnegie Room, McMinnville Public Library, 225 N.W. Adams St. LGBT and allies. Information: 971-237-8006.

Arts Alliance: 7 p.m. board meeting. Location and information: info@artsallianceyamhillco.org.

FOURTH TUESDAY

Christian Chamber of Commerce: 7:30 a.m. Villa Academic Center at George Fox University, 501 N. Villa Road, Newberg. Breakfast costs $5. Information: 503-928-8354 or John Fortmeyer, 503-537-9220.

Canvas Connection Needlepoint: 10 a.m., St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 822 S.W. Second St., McMinnville. Information: Lynda Nyseth, 503-835-2044, or Marcia, 503-472-3980.

AMVETS Post No. 1993: 6 p.m., American Legion, 126 N.E. Atlantic St., McMinnville. Information: 503-435-2218 or Terry Ward, 971-241-5454.

Camera Club: 6:30 p.m. clinic, Room 201, McMinnville Community Center, 600 N.E. Evans St., McMinnville. Information: Steve Singleton, 971-237-9314 or http://yamhillcameraclub.org.

Women for Agriculture: 7 p.m., First Federal Community Room, across from 118 N.E. Third St., McMinnville. Information: 503-864-2737.

Dundee Community Committee: 7 p.m., Dundee City Hall, 401 Trade St. Information: 1-503-538-5657.

Diabetic Support: 7-8 p.m., WVMC classrooms, 2700 N.E. Stratus Ave., McMinnville. Information: jill.addison@capellahealth.com or 503-472-5749.

FOURTH WEDNESDAY

Cultural Coalition: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Location and information: Monica Setziol-Phillips, 503-843-3513 or setphil@viclink.com.

American Legion Riders: 7 p.m., American Legion, 126 N.E. Atlantic St., McMinnville. Veterans motorcycle group. Information: 503-435-2218.

FOURTH THURSDAY

Caregiver Support Group: 1:30-3 p.m., Providence Medical Center, 1001 Providence Drive, Newberg. For caregivers of older adults. Information: 503-537-1549 or jill.smith2@providence.org.

Native Plant Society: 6:45 to 8:45 p.m., Carnegie Room, McMinnville Public Library, 225 N.W. Adams St. Information: Luke Westphal, 971-388-9200 or bonlaux@gmail.com.

Democratic Party: 7 p.m. Location and information: 503-435-1028 or www.ycdemocrats.org.

FOURTH FRIDAY

Newcomers Club: 12:30 p.m., Hillside activity Room, 900 N.W. Hill Road, McMinnville. Reservations and information: Sandy Till, 503-474-3145.

Last TUESDAY

Newberg Rifle and Pistol Club: 7 p.m. Gibbs Community Center and shooting range, 15955 N.E. Quarry Road, Newberg. Information: 503-472-7667 or www.nrpc.net.

Last WEDNESDAY

Young Professionals: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Location and information: www.ypofyamhillvalley.com.

Last FRIDAY

Teen Video Game Night: 5 to 7 p.m., second floor, McMinnville Public Library, 225 N.W. Adams St. Information: 503-435-5572.