Money available
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Comments
FLOWERCHILD
MONEY IS NOT IN FACT AVAILABLE THEY ARE TRYING TO GET A GRANT BUT NO MONEY HAS BEEN ALLOCATED TO YCAP AS OF YET FROM WHAT I HAVE HEARD IT WOULD BE GREAT IF THEY DID RECEIVE THIS FUNDING, SO THAT THEY CAN FURTHER HELP THE COMMUNITY THEY ARE GREAT AT WHAT THEY DO. :)
sbagwell
According to Oregon Housing and Community Services, the money is "immediately available" The press release announcing the grants to 18 agencies around the state, including YCAP, begins this way:
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
September 26, 2017
CONTACT:
Ariel Nelson
Government Relations and Communications Liaison
Oregon Housing and Community Services
$350,000 Immediately Available to Help Homeless Veterans
SALEM – Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) in partnership with the Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs is pleased to announce
the release of $350,000 in resources to provide immediate assistance for Oregon’s homeless veterans.
Also, I think you must have your caps lock on. You might take a look.
Steve Bagwell, Managing Editor