Money added to women's prize purse in Oregon bicycle race

BEND — An Oregon cycling race will again offer equal prize money for men and women racers.

Companies and others in the Bend area donated thousands of dollars Thursday after learning that men competing in the Cascade Cycling Classic would earn more than those in the women's race — a change from previous years.

The Bulletin newspaper reports the women's prize purse will now be the same as what is listed for the men's through the top 15 positions.

Race organizers said the gap arose because the men's race is now sanctioned by the International Cycling Union. The organization requires the men's prize purse to be at a certain threshold, and there wasn't enough money before Thursday's donations to pay the same to women.

The Bulletin says USA Cycling did not return messages seeking an explanation why men and women have different purse minimums.

The race began Wednesday and runs through Sunday.