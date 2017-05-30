Missing Sheridan man's body found in Yamhill River

Bryan Disabatino

The Yamhill County Sheriff's Department reports that the body of Bryan Disabatino, who fell into the Yamhill River April 29, was found Tuesday.

"My thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Bryan as they begin the healing process," Sheriff Tim Svenson said.

Disabatino's body was recovered about 12:30 p.m.about 5.15 river miles from Sheridan, where he fell from the Green Bridge in the early morning hours.

Deputies, search and rescue volunteers and divers from the Clackamas County Dive Team and Oregon State Police had been searching for Disabatino since he disappeared. Land and river searches had been conducted, along with searches using a helicopter and drones.

A private group of kayakers located his body.

The sheriff praised the work of all those who helped in the search. They "worked tirelessly to provide closure" to Disabatino's family, he said.