Military air training planned

Military jets will fly over Yamhill County at times during the next week as the Oregon Air National Guard’s 142nd Fighter Wing hosts another air combat training session.

A similar training event in July raised concerns by many residents startled by the powerful aircraft.

This time F-35’s from the 61st Fighter Squadron and F-16’s from the 21st Fighter Squadron out of Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, will take part in the training. They’ll be in the air Monday through Friday, Aug. 20 to 24, taking off after 8 a.m. and returning to Portland before 4 p.m.

According to National Guard officials, such training “provides realistic combat scenarios for pilots to hone advanced aerial tactics that may be used against potential adversaries.” It helps ensure military readiness in support of the base’s national and state missions.