Michael Allen Harrison to perform concert this Thursday

Marcus Larson/News-Register file photo##During a concert in 2014, pianist Michael Allen Harrison invites Jasper Hitchman to play an improvised piece together for the crowd.

Pianist Michael Allen Harrison will perform a concert at First Baptist Church in McMinnville this Thursday from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Harrison has traditionally kicked off the McMinnville Downtown Association's summer concert series, which last year changed names from "Brown Bag Summer Concert Series" to "Concerts On The Plaza," and moved time slots from noon to evening concerts. This year, the Harrison show will be split from the series, which is set to run from July 6 to Sept. 7.

Thursday's concert is free and open to all ages, although donations are accepted. It is sponsored by local CPA and music education booster Kathleen Bernards.

For more information, contact the MDA at 503-472-3605 or info@downtownmcminnville.com