By David Bates • Staff Writer • 

MEDP honors community partners

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

MBert70

Harris actually graduated from OSU but otherwise an accurate article.

AquaticSunshine

Northwest UAV is a propulsion developer for the drone industry, not a drone developer.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS