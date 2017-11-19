McMinville fire kills 71-year-old woman

A 71-year-old woman died early Sunday morning as the result of a fire at her Northeast McMinnville residence.

It was one of two fires in the city that were reported within 90 minutes of each other.

The fatal fire was reported shortly after 3 a.m., as McMinnville Fire Department crews were still working on the original fire. The blaze was reported at 1925 N.E. McDonald Lane.

When the first unit from the West Valley Fire District - Willamina - arrived, smoke was coming from vents in the house. Firefighters conducted a search of the home and located the deceased woman.

The fire was quickly extinguished and the Yamhill County Fire Investigation team was charged with determining a cause.

The victim's name was not immediately released.

It was the second fatal fire in Yamhill County in less than a week. A 37-year-old mother and her 9-year-old daughter were killed last Tuesday morning when the motorhome in which they were living was destroyed about a mile south of Amity off Highway 99W.

The first fire Sunday morning was reported at 1045 S.E. Ford Street. About 1:30 a.m., responding units discovered heavy smoke coming from the front of a boarded up fraternity house near the Linfield College campus.

The structure had been broken into and the fire was contained to the basement in a pile of carpet, in addition to a couch.

McMinnville fire crews were assisted by Amity and West Valley crews on the initial blaze, while Amity, Carlton and Lafayette crews also responded to the fatal blaze.

More information will be posted when it becomes available.