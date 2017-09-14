McMinnville woman found dead in residence

A 47-year-old woman was found dead Wednesday morning inside her McMinnville residence. Police identified her as Kimberly Ann Nelson.

Capt. Tim Symons gave this account:

Police and fire units responded to 2433 N.E. Baker St. shortly before 1 p.m. on a reported vehicle fire at that location.

"There were a number of vehicles on the property," Symons said. "The one that was on fire was a Chevrolet Corvette."

The crew on the first responding fire unit determined the residence was also on fire. They entered the structure and located Nelson's body. She was pronounced dead at the scene. A cause and manner of death have not been determined.

The Yamhill County Major Crimes Team, which District Attorney Brad Berry oversees, was activated to investigate the incident. There is no further danger to the public as a result of the incident.

Asked if the incident is being investigated as a possible homicide, Symons said, "We're still wading through all the evidence to make a determination."

Baker Street between Baker Creek Road and 27th Street was closed through the night and into the early afternoon hours Thursday. It will reopen when the preliminary investigation has been completed.