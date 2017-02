By Rusty Rae • Sport Editor • February 11, 2017 Tweet

McMinnville wins 6A Co-Ed State Cheerleading Championships

McMinnville's Co-Ed cheer squad won the state cheerlead championship this afternoon at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The McMinnville team out scored Thurston and Lebanon, who finished in second and third place respectively. Yamhill-Carlton, competiting the large school division was eighth.