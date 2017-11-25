McMinnville resident shooting victim

An adult male was the victim of a gunshot wound Saturday night, according to McMinnville police.

Officers and McMinnville Fire Department personnel responded to the area of Northwest Ninth and Hickory streets about 6:40 p.m.

The unidentified victim was stabilized and transported to the Willamette Valley Medical Center for treatment of a non-life threatening injury.

Police did not release any other details, and they continue to investigate the incident.

This was the third shooting incident in Yamhill County this weekend. Two individuals were shot following a confrontation Friday night in Yamhill. An adult male was the victim of a gunshot wound Saturday morning in Amity.