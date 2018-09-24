McMinnville police resolve 'out of control" teen call

McMinnville police responded Monday morning to a call of an "out of control 16-year-old" in the 100 block of Southeast Rummel Street, according to Captain Rhonda Jaasko.

"Officers were able to diffuse the situation and the young man will be getting the help he needs," she said.

Multiple units responded to the area, according to Yamhill Communications Agency radio traffic. Some streets in the area were closed to traffic. McMinnville Fire Department medical personnel stood by in the area.