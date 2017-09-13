Rockne Roll/News-Register##Investigators examine the remains of a fire at a home in the 2400 block of Northeast Baker Street in McMinnville Wednesday afternoon.

McMinnville police investigating vehicle fire

The McMinnville fire and police departments responded about 1 p.m. Wednesday to a vehicle fire in the front yard of a residence at 2433 N.E. Baker St.

Upon arrival, firefighters extinguished the fire, and police launched an investigation into the incident. Police Chief Matt Scales responded to the scene.

There is no danger to the public, according to police.

Traffic continued to be detoured around the scene Thursday morning. Barricades were set up at the intersection of Baker Creek Road and Baker Street, and a short distance to the north.

Police Capt. Tim Symons said more information will be released Thursday morning.