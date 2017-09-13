McMinnville police investigating vehicle fire
The McMinnville fire and police departments responded about 1 p.m. Wednesday to a vehicle fire in the front yard of a residence at 2433 N.E. Baker St.
Upon arrival, firefighters extinguished the fire, and police launched an investigation into the incident. Police Chief Matt Scales responded to the scene.
There is no danger to the public, according to police.
Traffic continued to be detoured around the scene Thursday morning. Barricades were set up at the intersection of Baker Creek Road and Baker Street, and a short distance to the north.
Police Capt. Tim Symons said more information will be released Thursday morning.
Comments
Bob
Sadly, this event could possible have been avoided. The home has been a literal junk yard for years. Neighbors have reported the deplorable conditions for years but the city refused to do anything about it. I guess it is more interested in controlling paper bags than life and property!