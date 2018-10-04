McMinnville home invasion arrest made; suspect outstanding

Evan Gibby Judas Rocha

McMinnville police have made one arrest and are searching for a second suspect in connection with a late Wednesday night home invasion robbery.

Evan Andrew Gibby, 24, of McMinnville, has been charged with one count each of first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree theft, menacing, possession of a controlled substance/heroin and unlawful use of a weapon.

He was lodged in the Yamhill County Jail on $197,500 bail, pending arraignment in circuit court.

Police have probable cause to arrest Justin Rodrigo Rocha, 19, of Newberg. Anyone who knows his whereabouts should call the Yamhill Communications Agency non-emergency number, 503-434-6500. Contact with the Rocha should be avoided.

According to police:

Shortly before midnight, officers responded to the reported incident in the 1600 block of Northwest Second Street.

The unidentified residents reported that two masked males forced open the front door, entered a bedroom and stole items.

One of the males was reported to have a knife and both were reported to have fled the residence, out the front door, running in different directions.

A Newberg-Dundee police K-9 arrived to assist with a dog track and found evidence during the track. Officers obtained information that a male, matching the description of one of the male suspects was possibly seen entering a nearby apartment.

Officers obtained consent to enter and search the residence. While inside the residence, officers recovered more evidence of the crime (including clothing worn by the suspects and stolen property).

One of the suspects was located in the residence and was identified as Gibby.

During an interview, he admitted being one of the two masked males who committed the crime.

Police believe this was a targeted burblary/robbery and the victims and suspects knew each other. The victims' names are not b eing released at this time becaue of concern for their safety.