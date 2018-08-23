McMinnville eyes actions on homeless camping
Comments
Jim
Get these people off the streets. If we as a community allow this to continue we will end up like Seattle or worse LA. I see the derelicts all over town riding little bikes and skate boards smoking cigarettes and talking on their cell phones. Those items cost money that could go towards rent and food. Get a job and be part of society. Once you get rid of the people that don’t deserve or want help we can help the people that truly need it.
bonnybedlam
Wouldn't it be great if rent, utilities, insurance, and taxes really cost the same as a free skateboard, a $30 used bike, or a $5 pack of cigarettes? If only going without those things for a month actually provided the $2000+ required for a single person to rent a one bedroom apartment and live and eat in this town, some of these comments would make more sense.
Banning blankets, sleeping bags, and anything that produces heat is at least logical. Enough people will move on or freeze to death in the winter to substantially reduce the inconvenience for everyone else by spring. But personally I'd hate to live in a town that's run by that kind of logic. I prefer a place where anyone can skateboard or use a cell phone in public without having to provide proof of housing.
macgreg
AMEN JIM
tagup
So "get them off the streets" isn't a solution.....what do you have in mind?
Jim
Tagup and Bonny there are job opening all over this entire country. This Nation is built on people working and paying taxes. You don’t have a sidewalk to sleep on if the hard working people of this country don’t contribute. The people I’m seeing on the streets are not working plain and simple. If you don’t want to be part of main stream society then find a country to go to where you can be a slacker and they will enable your life style.
Rotwang
I'm OK with this.
tagup
Please explain the legal basis that could be used to force people to work....
I don't disagree that many could work, but how do you separate the disabled, mentally ill or unskilled from the lazy?.....I am also aware of some people that live on the streets that actually do have jobs....so what to do with them ? Force them to rent an apartment?
Java
I agree that there are many jobs available, however, without a place to live, shower, wash clothes, etc, successful, sustainable employment opportunities are slim. Further, how will mental illness be addressed? The life of a homeless person is basic survival- trying to find food and shelter day to day. Combine that with mental illness or drug addiction and any kind of substantial self sufficiency is bleak. It seems like the city should have more of a task force to address these needs. I don't know the answer but I think a more coordinated approach is needed.
Jim
Tagup instead of legally let’s talk about right from wrong or morally. What right do these people that are not physically or mentally disabled have to throw garbage everywhere,disturb the peace,steal,deficate on the streets,kill grass and shrubs where they are camping and the list goes on. They leave needles and drugs that children can get into all over town. I don’t feel they have a legal leg to stand on. Just because they live here doesn’t mean they can just squat where ever they want or throw garbage around. They need to be held to the same standards as everyone else. Why don’t you take about 10 of them in and see how it goes for you.
tagup
So Jim, which of these people will you hire.?... which will you put at the cash register?... will you deal with the attendance issues or workers comp claims?......maybe they could drive a combine for you.... no?
I have hired some... With mixed results.....
If you really want them off the streets you (we) will need to subsidize their living situation through taxes..I heard in San Francisco the cost is $45/ day per person.. is that a better solution?
Bottom line is there is no legal way to make them work or to live the way you think they should.....because that is the same standard as everyone else....
Bill B
Have you driven on Marsh Lane or passed YCAP lately. It's a damn disgrace. Marsh Lane now has vehicles on both sides of the street. Items including trash are scattered all over. Driving down First or Second Street is somewhat unnerving. We need to do everything we can to get these people out of here, not enable them with soup kitchens etc.
Jim
Tagup I’d be willing to start a fund to buy them bus rides to San Francisco and let The California people take care of them if they don’t want to work. It’s not society’s obligation to pay for people that are to lazy to work. I’m not heartless I’ve helped people that were down on their luck get back on their feet. The difference is they were looking for work and trying to help themselves.
tagup
Jim... I think we agree about the segment of the group that simply don’t want to work..not sure much can be done with them..but in my experience, that is not the majority.....A lot of these people are unable to work a regular job as you and I do....be it mental illness, addiction, lack of education or health....
I guess as Bill B stated in his post, we could make our corner of the world difficult by eliminating soup kitchens and public assistance, we could ship them off with a bus ticket to be someone else’s problem but what does that say about us?
I think Howie Harkama (sorry for the spelling) had the right idea by creating a place for those that want help to get back on their feet.... showers, laundry, safe surroundings, access to social services and transportation along with an address ...would help the willing get back into the main stream.....but that takes dollars...and won’t be a fix for everyone....but even if only a part of the group benefits.... at least it’s a place to start.....pie in the sky maybe...
daffymom
Jim, you seem to think jobs are a dime a dozen. What makes you think those homeless people all dont have jobs? I bet some of them do but given how much rent is these days. Most people with full time jobs cant afford the rent. Maybe you should walj a mile in their shoes before condemning anyone. I can honestly say that there were a few times in my younger life when I had to ch
daffymom
Chose between food for my kid or rent. Which would you chose?
Rotwang
"Please explain the legal basis that could be used to force people to work...."
Stop enabling them. They'll either find employment, find a charity, or leave town.
tagup
Such a simple remedy...all we need to do is treat them like they aren't human....
Brad M
I went to the park (next to the library) with my 7 year old and there's bums everywhere. WTF! Same goes with the library. My son loves to read and I go there and he has to use the restroom, there's always bums cleaning themselves in there and it smells like death. I would gladly pay a fee for a library that keeps people like this out.
Bill B
Tagup, I have an idea. Why don't you establish a place for them way outside of town! One shouldn't have to walk through our parks and downtown constantly looking over one's shoulder. I now carry a knife when we walk our dog in the parks. It ain't right!
tagup
Yes, fear is a terrible thing....maybe starting a conversation with some of these folks would help you understand that most are harmless.....