McMinnville 14U softball team finishes successful season
The McMinnville Grizzlies 14U softball team hasaccomplished quite a bit over the summer. McMinnville was 51-16-2 this summer, and this group of players will return next year at a higher classification at 14A.
ASA 14B State Championships - Second out of 40 teams.
Specifically for state July 5-8, McMinnville won six games and lost two, going into the championship undefeated.
Game 1 vs Sweet Home Huskies: 13-0
Game 2 vs. Southern Oregon Hornets: 3-0
Game 3 vs. Oregon Reign: 8-7
Game 4 vs. Oregon Thunder - Tuck: 11-10
Game 5 vs. Black Tornados: 18-9
Game 6 vs. Nightmare: 8-0
Game 7 vs. Black Tornados: 8-10
Game 8 vs. Black Tornados: 4-10
NAFA 14B Western National Championships - The Grizzlies were first out of 37 teams.
Specifically for nationals July 18-21, McMinnville won 11 gamesand lost one. The Grizzlies had to battle back from the consolation bracket by winning six in a row July 21.
Game 1 vs Rampage Red – Vancouver: 12-5
Game 2 vs Salem Rise: 8-1
Game 3 vs Seattle Spice: 11-1
Game 4 vs Rampage – Forest Grove: 6-3
Game 5 vs Salem Rise: 3-4
Game 6 vs Oregon City Scream: 14-3
Game 7 vs Oregon City Nightmare: 7-6
Game 8 vs Oregon Thunder – Hillsboro: 10-3
Game 9 vs CC Athletics – Clark County: 9-6
Game 10 vs Stark St Smash – Portland: 17-3
Game 11 vs Salem Rise: 2-1 (Championship game 1)
Game 12 vs Salem Rise: 8-1 (Championship game 2)
Special Recognition:
All Tournament: Ashley Rhoads, Payton Hudson, Anika Heidt, Kalina Rojas, Shawnie Spink
MVP: Emily DeYoung
Homeruns at Nationals: Emily DeYoung 3, Kalina Rojas 2, Payton Hudson 1, Shawnie Spink 1
The 14U roster:
|
#
|
Name
|
0
|
Manisha Khatewoda – Outfield/second base
|
1
|
Gillian Bonnett – Outfield
|
2
|
Avari Ridgway – Catcher/Center Field
|
4
|
Malina Ray - Shortstop/third base
|
5
|
Ashley Rhoads – Pitcher/third base
|
9
|
Emily DeYoung – Outfield/Catcher
|
10
|
Shawnie Spink – Catcher/Utility
|
11
|
Megan DeYoung – Outfield
|
13
|
Payton Hudson – Pitcher/Infield
|
14
|
Kalina Rojas – first base
|
21
|
Anika Heidt – Pitcher/Right Field
|
22
|
Hanna Young – second base
Coaching staff:
Nicole Heidt - HC
Scott Young - AC
Chad Hudson - AC
Bill DeYoung - AC