McMinnville 14U softball team finishes successful season

Submitted photo

McMinnville's 14U softball team poses for a picture at the NAFA Nationals last week.

The McMinnville Grizzlies 14U softball team hasaccomplished quite a bit over the summer. McMinnville was 51-16-2 this summer, and this group of players will return next year at a higher classification at 14A.

ASA 14B State Championships - Second out of 40 teams.

Specifically for state July 5-8, McMinnville won six games and lost two, going into the championship undefeated.

Game 1 vs Sweet Home Huskies: 13-0

Game 2 vs. Southern Oregon Hornets: 3-0

Game 3 vs. Oregon Reign: 8-7

Game 4 vs. Oregon Thunder - Tuck: 11-10

Game 5 vs. Black Tornados: 18-9

Game 6 vs. Nightmare: 8-0

Game 7 vs. Black Tornados: 8-10

Game 8 vs. Black Tornados: 4-10

NAFA 14B Western National Championships - The Grizzlies were first out of 37 teams.

Specifically for nationals July 18-21, McMinnville won 11 gamesand lost one. The Grizzlies had to battle back from the consolation bracket by winning six in a row July 21.

Game 1 vs Rampage Red – Vancouver: 12-5

Game 2 vs Salem Rise: 8-1

Game 3 vs Seattle Spice: 11-1

Game 4 vs Rampage – Forest Grove: 6-3

Game 5 vs Salem Rise: 3-4

Game 6 vs Oregon City Scream: 14-3

Game 7 vs Oregon City Nightmare: 7-6

Game 8 vs Oregon Thunder – Hillsboro: 10-3

Game 9 vs CC Athletics – Clark County: 9-6

Game 10 vs Stark St Smash – Portland: 17-3

Game 11 vs Salem Rise: 2-1 (Championship game 1)

Game 12 vs Salem Rise: 8-1 (Championship game 2)

Special Recognition:

All Tournament: Ashley Rhoads, Payton Hudson, Anika Heidt, Kalina Rojas, Shawnie Spink

MVP: Emily DeYoung

Homeruns at Nationals: Emily DeYoung 3, Kalina Rojas 2, Payton Hudson 1, Shawnie Spink 1

The 14U roster:

# Name 0 Manisha Khatewoda – Outfield/second base 1 Gillian Bonnett – Outfield 2 Avari Ridgway – Catcher/Center Field 4 Malina Ray - Shortstop/third base 5 Ashley Rhoads – Pitcher/third base 9 Emily DeYoung – Outfield/Catcher 10 Shawnie Spink – Catcher/Utility 11 Megan DeYoung – Outfield 13 Payton Hudson – Pitcher/Infield 14 Kalina Rojas – first base 21 Anika Heidt – Pitcher/Right Field 22 Hanna Young – second base

Coaching staff:

Nicole Heidt - HC

Scott Young - AC

Chad Hudson - AC

Bill DeYoung - AC