Master Gardeners prepare for plant sale

Marcus Larson/News-Register##Yamhill County Master Gardeners Susan Perdue and Susan Nesbitt add price tags to different varieties of aloe plants in preperation for this weekend's big plant sale event. Marcus Larson/News-Register## Master Gardener Gail Price waters rows of zucchini and tomatoes starts so they will look their best at the annual plant sale, which runs 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 30, on the Yamhill County Fairgrounds n McMinnville.

McMinnville Master Gardeners have been busy this week preparing for their annual plant sale.

The sale, which draws crowds, will be held from 9 to 3 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday on the Yamhill County Fairgrounds.

Master Gardeners sell vegetable starts, flowers and other plants at the annual event.