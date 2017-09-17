Marvin Jospeh Weiser

1924 - 2017

Marvin Joseph Weiser, 93, of Dallas, Oregon, passed away September 17, 2017, at his home, surrounded by his loving family and friends. Son of Richard and Emma (Teopfer), he was born July 15, 1924. He was raised on a farm in Hays, Kansas, graduating from La Crosse High School. On his 18th birthday, he joined the United States Navy and served during World War II. After serving for six years, Marvin left the Navy and studied at Pepperdine University, Wichita University and Willamette University, where he received his law degree. For 42 years he applied himself with integrity and honor to his profession, which included serving as District Attorney of Polk County for eight years.

Marvin was an avid horseman who loved the outdoors, as well as traveling with his wife. He was a man of great stature, unwavering morals, and a strong faith in God. His bright smile and joyous laughter brightened the lives of all who knew him. He was a man who loved deeply, and was adored by his family.

Marvin is survived by his wife of 35 years, Georgia; a brother, Arthur; two sisters, Arlyn Woods and Marlyn Unger; four sons, (previous marriage) Glade, Scott, James and Michael; three stepchildren, Lonny Yoder, Robin McTigue and Ernie Weigart; and 13 grandchildren.

Services for Marvin will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 26, 2017, at Amity Church of Christ, with interment at South Yamhill Cemetery. Viewing will be from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, September 24, and from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, September 25, at the Chapel of Macy & Son, McMinnville. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.