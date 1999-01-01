Marna Porath

Editorial Assistant

Marna lays out the weekly Viewpoints section.

She shares with Molly Walker the responsibilty for compiling the events calendar and community listings, the weather report and other community announcements.

An Amity resident since 1996, Marna joined the staff in January 1999.

She holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from Portland State University and an associate's degree in visual communications from Chemeketa Community College. She is a former managing editor of The Courier, Chemeketa's student newspaper.

After several years working as a certified public accountant, she spent eight years in public relations, working for the Salem Art Association, Chemeketa Community College and the Garten Foundation in Salem as well as a stint as proofreader for the Capital Press.

She has been an active participant in McMinnville classes of the Northwest Earth Institute and served as president of the Native Plant Society of Oregon's local chapter, chairing its annual wildflower show for three years.

Contact:

503-687-1291

mporath@newsregister.com