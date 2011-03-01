By Marcus Larson • Photographer • March 1, 2011 Tweet

Marcus Larson began his photographic career in his senior year at Skyview High School in Vancouver, Wash. After that, he went on to the University of Oregon, where he received a degree in political science with a minor in communication studies. In the summer of 2005, Marcus completed a photographic internship for the News-Register and liked it so much that he returned, seeking a full-time job. In his spare time, Marcus shoots sports related to the University of Oregon and Oregon State University.