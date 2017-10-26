Manufactured home fire reported in Whiteson

WHITESON - Firefighters and law enforcement personnel responded shortly before 6:30 a.m. Thursday to a double-wide manufactured home in the 14000 block of S.E. First Street that was engulfed in flames and smoke.

Flames were seen coming through the roof and inside the structure when the first crew arrived, according to Yamhill Communications Agency radio traffic.

McMinnville and Amity firefighters responded. By about 6:45, flames had been extinguished.

A first responder told a dispatcher there was no one home.

First Street is east of Highway 99W between Cherry and Whiteson roads.