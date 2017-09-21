Manslaughter conviction nets motorist 75 months
Comments
Joel2828
Mr Tubbs was a long time regular in the comments section here on the NewsRegister. He always posted under his real name. He was a wonderful man who posted exactly what he felt whether it was popular or not...and even if you disagreed with him you couldn't help but admit that his posts had the tone and tenor of a man with a warm, kind and sincere heart.
myopinion
I thought his name looked familiar Joel2828, it must be from here that I recognize the name. Bless that family for offering their forgiveness, that takes a huge heart. The way they speak of their father, they obviously learned grace from him.
Joel2828
myopinion...so true! It's great to see a family offer forgiveness to someone in this kind of situation. It's so hard for most of us to do, but it's powerful medicine for healing the heart.
jennaleetubbs
Thank you for setting the record strait. The past year has been incredibly trying on me and all of my siblings. The ripple effect of that day can be seen in all aspects of my life. We are grateful the Oregon State Police investigation and District Attorney brought justice for our fathers death.