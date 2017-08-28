By Paul Daquilante • Staff Writer • 

Manslaugher trial postponed until January

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

Denise

Lawrence says this is a “complicated” case? His bac was .322 and his client murdered an innocent person. Sounds easy to me, unless Mark intends to milk the defense fund.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS