Man killed by gunshots in Newberg

NEWBERG -- A man died from multiple gunshot wounds just before midnight Friday, Jan. 12, in the area of Main and Second streets. Police suspect a homicide.

Newberg-Dundee officers responded to the area about 11:41 p.m. and found the man's body. He has been identified, but his name and age are not being named because of the ongoing investigation, police said.

The Yamhill County Major Crimes Team is assisting with the investigation. It includes officers from McMinnville police, Oregon State Police, Yamhill police and the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office, as well as from the district attorney's office.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Det. Joe Eubanks, at 503-538-8321.