Man jumps from Portland bridge; Police stop second man

PORTLAND — Authorities say a man who jumped from the Burnside Bridge in Portland didn't appear to be seriously injured while officers were able to talk another man off the Marquam Bridge in a separate incident.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports firefighters pulled the man who jumped onto a fire boat Monday afternoon. He was taken to a local hospital.

Portland police tweeted a few minutes later that officers were talking with a 26-year-old man who was threatening to jump from the Marquam Bridge's lower deck.

Police closed southbound Interstate 5 before the bridge and several hours later officers persuaded the man to step away from the ledge.

Police said on Twitter that the man would be taken to a hospital.