Man arrested in suspected bias crime at Oregon restaurant

SALEM — Police arrested an Oregon man accused of attacking a restaurant employee with a pipe, and telling the worker to “go back to your country, terrorist.”

According to court documents, Jason Kendall told an arresting officer he entered the Middle Eastern restaurant in Salem last week after seeing a woman who he thought was being held as a slave because of the style of blouse she was wearing.

The affidavit says Kendall was asked to leave, but he returned minutes later yelling, “Get out of America!” He allegedly threw a plastic object at a male employee and hit him with a pipe.

The affidavit says the arresting officer felt a small bump on the worker's head.

Police say Kendall told them he acted in self-defense. Kendall is scheduled to be arraigned Friday on charges of assault and intimidation.