Man arrested following shooting at Salem apartment complex

SALEM — Oregon officials say one man is dead and another has been arrested following a shooting at a Salem apartment complex.

The Statesman Journal reports police found 32-year-old Rodolfo Castro-Salas of Salem with a gunshot wound early Monday. Officials say he was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police later arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicious of aggravated murder and parole violation charges. Police say in the investigation into Castro-Salas’ death is still ongoing.

The man arrested is scheduled to appear in court June 16.

