Madras expands growth boundary for airport, Daimler

BEND — The Madras City Council has voted to expand the urban growth boundary by more than 600 acres to bring a new Daimler Trucks North America testing facility into city limits.

The Bend Bulletin reports the boundary change would also put more of the Madras Airport into city limits.

City leaders say placing more of the airport within city limits will give Madras more control over administering its FAA-required airport master plan, as well as other planning decisions.

The state must sign off on the boundary expansion.

