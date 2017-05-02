Mac Sports Hall of Fame fetes Hasslen, Paterson, Turpen

Tickets are available for the 11th annual McMinnville High School Sports Hall of Fame banquet at the high school for three former Grizzly athletes, Alyssa Hasslen, Joe Paterson, and Daniel Turpen, May 13 at the Evergreen Aviation Museum beginning with a social function at 7 p.m., induction at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the event are $35 and are available at the high school from Debbie Winkler, the athletics secretary.

In addition to the induction of the threesome mentioned above, the four year, three sport athletes from the high school will be introduced. They are: Cedric Agcaoili-Ostrom, Abe Garcia, Jason King, Ally Legard, Kevin McKeegan, Colton Ramos, Wyatt Smith, Ben Stuart, and Ashton Walters.