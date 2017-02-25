By Rusty Rae • Sport Editor • February 25, 2017 Tweet

Mac's Barnes, Dayton's Henry, Willamina's Allen win state wrestling titles

Rusty Rae/News-Register## Brian Barnes and head coach Jordan Barich slap hands after Barnes wins his third consecutive state wrestling tournament title. This is his second at the 285-pound weight class.

PORTLAND – Yamhill Valley wrestlers captured three state titles this evening. The first came when Dayton’s Jared Henry topped Nyssa’s Ryan Vineyard in the 138-pound weight class. The second came from Willamina’s Chandler Allen in the 170-pound class. And final championship was from McMinnville’s Brian Barnes, who pinned Newberg’s Dallas O’Brien at the :43 mark of the first period.

Henry, entering the tournament as the number one seed in his weight class, topped Ryan Vineyard of Nyssa with an 8-3 decision.

Henry is the son of the Pirates’ head coach Rob Henry, and the two shared a long hug after the match was complete.

Chandler, in a hard fought match with the number two seed, Layten Briggs of Harrisburg, had a late take down to earn the decision.

Barnes, who has worked out with O’Brien for four years, stuck with what got him to the finals in the first place. He was quick and aggressive, with a single-leg takedown, and then rolled O’Brien to hit back for the fall.

More results later.