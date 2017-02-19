Submitted photo##Mac High ProStart team members work on their dishes for the state culinary competition. Submitted photo##Thai shrimp cakes on Forbidden black rice.

By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • February 19, 2017 Tweet

Mac High first in state culinary contest, heading to nationals

McMinnville High School's ProStart team placed first in the state in competition held Sunday in Salem. The team, which also brought home the "best teamwork" award, won scholarship money and the right to take part in the national ProStart competition in April.

Krista Carpino, who teaches the culinary pathway classes at Mac High, coached the team. Members are Devin Baldwin, Karissa Olsen, Maddy Meadows, Andrea Keleher and Kaylyn Clevenger,

In the one-hour timeframe, they prepared a Dungeness crab appetizer, Thai shrimp cakes over Forbidden black rice, and a flourless chocolate cake with cherry compote.

Mac High has been competing in the annual ProStart competition since 2007, the February after the school added the culinary program. While teams have done well, this is the school's first state championship.