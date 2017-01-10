Rockne Roll / News-Register##Mac High's Symphonic Choir sings in the Capitol gallery. Rockne Roll/News-Register## Members of McMinnville High School's Symphonic Choir ascend the steps in front of the Senate Chamber at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem on their way to their warmup room prior to the inauguration of Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Monday, Jan. 9. Rockne Roll/News-Register## McMinnville High School Symphonic Choir director Robin Peterson leads warm-ups prior to the groups's performance at the inauguration. Rockne Roll/News-Register## Oregon Gov. Kate Brown makes her way to the rostrum in the House or Representatives Chamber at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem during her inauguration ceremony. Rockne Roll/News-Register## Rep. Ron Noble, second from left, salutes the flag at the governor's inauguration Monday.

Mac High choir performs for inauguration

McMinnville High School students played a key role in Monday's inauguration of Oregon Gov. Kate Brown.

Mac High's Symphonic Choir sang several times during the ceremony in the Oregon State Capitol in Salem. Brown chose the choir after hearing it at an event last fall.

Teacher Robin Pederson directed as the students performed pieces such as "Tres Cantos Nativos Dos Indios Krao," "Be Like the Bird" and "Sure on This Shining Night."

The Grand Ronde Singers also performed prior to the inauguration.

Brown was sworn in as governor for the second time, although this is the first time she's been elected to the position. She became governor for the first time after the resignation of John Kitzhaber.