By Rusty Rae • Sport Editor • February 24, 2017 Tweet

Mac girls to meet Liberty Saturday in play-in game

Marcus Larson/News-Register## McMinnville's Ally Legard puts up a jumper against McNary in a recent contest at The Furnace.

McMinnville's girls' basketball team (9-15, 4-10 GVC) will meet Liberty (9-15, 4-12 Metro) Saturday in a 5 p.m. start on the Falcons' home court in a play-in contest for a berth in the Girls' 6A State Basketball Tournament.

McMinnville is rated 34 while Liberty is in the 31st position.

While the two teams have not met this season, one common opponent is Forest Grove.

Liberty lost to the Vikings Wednesday in a make-up non-league game, 46-31.

The Grizzlies had two league tilts with Forest Grove, losing on the Vikings home court early in the season, 52-42, but turning the tables on them on the Grizzlies home court, 47-32.

However, in both of those contests, McMinnville had its ace post, Alix Williams. She is out for the season with a broken hand suffered in a recent game.

Liberty has lost is last nine games, while McMinnville is on a four-game losing streak.

Winner of Saturday's contest will be seeded into the state tournament, where it will play one of the top-seeded teams in the state, either top rated Southridge; South Salem, the number two seed; number-three Clackamas; or number four seed Grant. Those games will be played March 1 at a time still to be determined.