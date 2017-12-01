By Logan Brandon • Logan Brandon • December 1, 2017 Tweet

Mac girls capture 50-45 home opener against Corvallis

Alix Williams scored 14 points, freshman wing Kylee Arzner added 11, and the McMinville girls' basketball team held on for a 50-45 home-opening win over Corvallis tonight at The Furnace. The Grizzlies led for all but one minute of the contest, but could never generate a lead larger than 12 points.

Arzner did most of her damage in the first. She canned a three to give the home team an early 5-2 lead, then followed with an elbow jumper off an assist from Tori Fox. After the initial eight minutes, Mac led, 10-7.

Halfway through the second quarter, the Spartans nabbed their first and only lead as Ruby Krebs slipped underneath for an easy lay-in. The Grizzlies responded with a 10-3 run, highlighted by Fox's buzzer-beater, to go into the break up 23-17.

Mac outscored the visitors 11-7 in the third, to extend the advantage to 10. Williams showcased a variety of post moves late in the period, hitting double-digit scoring with 30 seconds left on a lefty finish.

As the home team aimed to put away the game, Williams sank two free throws to make it a 36-24 margin. However, the Spartans slowly inched back into contention with foul shots.

With 3:43 remaining, Corvallis' Ellie Harding dropped in a put back to close the gap to 43-40. McMinnville head coach Sean Coste called time out, and out of the restart, the Grizzlies scored four straight. Once again, the Spartans retaliated, narrowing it to 47-45 on Krebs lay-up.

Down the stretch, Corvallis couldn't manage a game-tying shot, and Mac nailed enough foul shots to ice the win.

Williams added two blocks to her game-high 14 points, Arzner snatched two steals, Fox recorded four points, four assists and four rebounds and Marly Mehlhoff contributed seven points and three boards.

McMinnville (1-0, 0-0 GVC) continues a three-game home stand Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. against Madison.