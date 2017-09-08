Mac board to meet Monday
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Comments
Jim
100 million wasn't enough so let's make construction more expensive by raising the builders share of the burden. The School District like all government needs to rein in their expenditures. If the money was spent wisely on our students it would make people feel better. It still grinds on me that the administration needed to build a Palace with millions of tax payer dollars when it could have went towards the students. A small remodel on their old building would have been more than adequate.