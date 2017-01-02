Low daytime, nighttime temperatures in the forecast

There will be snow in McMinnville this week. Or not.

Amanda Bowen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Portland, said it’s hard to tell.

However, she said one thing is certain. It’s going to be cold.

As for the snow, Bowen said it depends on how much moisture there is in the air.

Original forecasts for New Year’s weekend didn’t anticipate enough moisture for snow. However, the snow fooled forecasters and dropped a few flakes in the Willamette Valley.

This week could bring minor snow accumulation, but Bowen said it will be a light dusting at best, so no snow or travel advisories have been issued. “It looks like things are going to be tapering off with a chance of snow on Wednesday,” she said.

Valley residents shouldn’t expect temperatures to rise above freezing before Thursday. That could cause some dicey road conditions.

“Any areas that have wet roads could get ice,” Bowen said. “If there’s sun, however, that will help dry the roads out.”

Highs today through Thursday are expected to be in the low 30s, with nighttime lows in the high teens or low 20s.

Information related to school closures and delays will be posted when announcements are made.