By Paul Daquilante • Staff Writer • 

Logger rescued in rural Yamhill County

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

Mudstump

Thank goodness we support these government entities to assist when needed. I hope this man has a speedy recovery and the family has all of the support they need during this difficult time.

yupjoe

Yes, and thank goodness Yamhill County is still somewhat rural, so that its small enough that people still know each other enough to make these immediate proper decisions.

Joel2828

Great ending to what could have been a horrible tragedy. Kudos to all involved in the rescue!!

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS