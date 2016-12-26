By Paul Daquilante • Staff Writer • December 26, 2016 Tweet

Locals show concern for injured state trooper, a Newberg High graduate who worked in Mac

Photos courtesy of the Oregon State Police##Trooper Nic Cederberg Trooper Cederberg and his wife, Hayley Shelton, an officer with the Portland Police Bureau.

Sgt. Brad Hessel characterized employees of the Oregon State Police McMinnville worksite as a family.

Members of that family were shaken late Christmas night at the news that trooper Nic Cederberg, who patrolled out of the McMinnville office before relocating to the North Plains worksite in Washington County, was critically wounded and a homicide suspect fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire off Highway 99W Between Newberg and Sherwood.

“The OSP family here is hanging in there with lots of support from our local law enforcement family and our community,” said Hessel, second-in-command at the McMinnville worksite, located adjacent to the airport off Highway 18.

He added, “All the Yamhill County law enforcement offices, courts and district attorney’s worked with Nic for many years, and know and care about him.”

Another employee of the McMinnville office said, “Trooper Cederberg is definitely one of the good ones.”

A responsibility to serve the public and ensure citizen safety in the best way possible, however, continues, despite the tragic events that unfolded.

“We still have to go out and do the work while worrying about our friend,” Hessel said. “We are grateful for the outpouring of support.”

The McMinnville Police Department posted this message on its Facebook page:

“Thinking of trooper Cederberg and his family at this tough time. Thoughts and prayers from McMinnville PD.”

The incident began unfolding late Sunday night when law enforcement personnel in King City, found a dead woman in a residential area after responding to a shots fired call, according to Washington County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. David Thompson.

She was identified as 24-year-old Kate Armand.

A suspect identified as her husband, 30-year-old James Tylka, was seen driving away and a chase ensued. It ended with the exchange of gunfire on a rural road south of Sherwood, in which Cederberg was shot multiple times and Tylka was fatally shot during a gunfight with responding law enforcement personnel.

Armand had gone to the King City home where Tylka lived with his parents to drop off their 11-month-old daughter for a visit when Tylka shot her outside the house, the sheriff’s office said.

Officers from Hillsboro, Sherwood and Tualatin police were involved in the incident.

Court records indicate Tylka also had an ex-wife.

They report Tylka and the ex-wife had several years of disputes regarding custody and child support payments.

The woman filed for immediate temporary custody of their child in September, saying the boy was in danger of potential abuse. The woman said Tylka spoke about suicide in September 2015, drawing a call to police, before leaving town for four months.

She wrote that they agreed to joint custody in May 2016 but he had been acting irrational, impulsive and aggressive, constantly pressuring the boy for updates about what she was doing at home.

The woman wrote that the boy was crying when she picked him up Sept. 5. The boy, she said, told her that Tylka yelled at him and his grandmother.

“I asked him what he meant. (The boy) stated: ‘If I don’t tell daddy what you do he yells at me and sends me to the corner. I told him no and he yells until I tell him.’”

A judge denied the request for immediate temporary custody.

The 32-year-old Cederberg, a 2003 Newberg High School graduate and Army veteran, was transported by ground ambulance to Oregon Health & Science University in Portland. A Life Flight helicopter could not respond because of fog.

Cederberg underwent a third surgery Wednesday morning which went well, according to OSP spokesperson Lt. Bill Fugate.

The trooper is listed in critical condition.

“He is strong and a fighter,” Fugate said. “Nic is on a good trajectory considering the trauma he suffered.”

Cederberg is a seven-year OSP veteran who was assigned to the McMinnville worksite when he was hired, according to Hessel. He transferred to the North Plains office more than a year ago. The two worksites are connected from a supervision standpoint.

“He still gets down into this area to work from time to time,” Hessel said.

Cederberg’s wife, Hayley Shelton, is an officer with the Portland Police Bureau’s North Precinct.

“OSP considers Trooper Nic Cederberg a hero,” Fugate said. “We believe his intervention and risking his life in an unfolding situation saved the lives of members of the public and other police officers.

“As an example of his humility, he was able to communicate to his family after his first surgery, ‘I just did my job.’ After awakening and opening his eyes, he gave his wife a high five.”

Fugate said Cederberg has been constantly surrounded by family and friends.

“The support for trooper Cederberg and his family has been overwhelming,” Fugate said. “On behalf of Nic’s wife, Nic’s family and OSP, we say, ‘thank you.’”

On behalf of OSP, Fugate praised the “incredible medical team” at OHSU.

Individuals interested in sending Cederberg well wishes can do so by e-mail — OSPsocial@state.or.us — or general mail — Oregon State Police/attention Trooper Cederberg, 3565 Trelstad Ave. SE, Salem, OR 97317.

Donations can be made through the Oregon State Police Officers Association website, ospoa.com.

A GoFundMe website has been set up. It can be accessed at gofundme.com/oregon-state-trooper-wounded-1225. It was launched by Jeff Cederberg and has raised more than $45,000.

Cederberg has posted several messages on the site. One indicated Nic Cederberg has a long recovery ahead of him, and the family and friends are “lucky” he survived his gunshot wounds.

“Nic’s brave actions that night are no suprise to anyone that knows and loves him,” Cederberg said. “He’s not the type to run from a fight and unfortunately during this fight he was hurt fairly bad.

“He loves being an OSP officer and is extremely good at what he does. He pours his heart and soul into protecting each and every one of us.”

Cederberg also posted on the site that Nic has been able to speak for the first time. He was emotional and thanked the doctors, nurses and support staff for saving his life.

“His condition is improving by the hour, and most of the major repair work has been addressed,” Cederberg said. “The hospital staff claim he is one of the toughest guys they’ve seen come through the ICU in quite some time.”

Nic was shown the GoFundMe page, and he broke down.

“He is extremely humbled that this many people are showing him support when all he was doing was his job,” Cederberg said. “I told him that the rest of us didn’t see it that way, and it was our turn to protect him for a change.”

A candlelight vigil, open to the public, will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, at the Jessie Mays Community Center in North Plains.

“Again, he is absolutely blown away by all of your support and generosity,” Jeff Cederberg said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Original story



