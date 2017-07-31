Locals provide input for wayfinding team
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Comments
Jim
The city can put up all the signage they want to direct people around town but it won't do a darn bit of good till they figure out where to park people close to what ever they want to visit. Parking has been a problem down town and at our high school for 25 years and it's only gotten worse.